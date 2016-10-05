Ibobi urges Power Grid to expedite WB projects

Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh who is also the chairman of North Eastern Regional Power Committee said that the government is targeting to provide 3.5 lakh electric prepaid meters to the four valley districts and to other district headquarters by December this year.

According to a release, he stated this while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of the 17th Technical Coordination Committee Meeting of the NERPC held at Hotel Classic Grande, Imphal organised under the aegis of Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited.

He continued that the state government is targeting to commission 400 KV Sub-Station being constructed at Thoubal very soon. For this, he urged the Power Grid Corporation of India, PGCIL to expedite works for the upgradation of 132 KV Sub-Station at Yurembam to 400 KV sub-station since the 400 KV sub-station at Thoubal is to be supplied from 400 KV sub-station at Yurembam, it said.

Further the Chief Minister appealed to the Power Grid to expedite the projects taken up by them under the World Bank for development of power infrastructures in the state. Expressing his unhappiness over the slow progress in the implementation of these projects he wished that the projects be transferred to state government saying that the construction of 400KV sub-station at Thoubal is being targeted to complete within a record time of one year, the release added.

Mentioning that the present peak demand of power in the state is 140 MW, he said that with the commissioning the two 400 KV substations around 1000 MW capacity of power will be available in the state which would be enough for the state’s power requirement for the next 20/30 years. He also mentioned that in addition to the already commissioned 400 KV line from Silchar to Imphal, the state government has already proposed another 400 KV line from Misa, Assam via New Kohima and Mariani, Assam to make a loop for sustained power supply, it added.

It informed that the meeting was attended SD Dubey, chairman Central Electricity Authority, PK Mishra, Member Secretary NERPC, S Ganguly, MD OTPC and N Sarat Singh, MD MSPDCL.