Illegal Immigrants: Expedite National Register of Citizens in Assam, Says SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday has directed all states, the Income Tax (IT) department and the Election Commission (EC) of India to extend their cooperation in the preparation of the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) to weed out illegal immigrants from Assam.

A bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton F. Nariman warned that the Chief Secretaries of states which do not cooperate with the authorities would be personally summoned to the court seeking explanation.

An NGO Assam Public Works, said that of the 3,05,995 NRC applications/documents sent to 28 states for verification, only 8,223 had been verified so far.

The court ordered the chief secretaries of the states concerned to take the matter seriously and send the verified copies to NRC department as early as possible.

SC has also directed the Union Finance Ministry to speed up the verification of PAN card details sent by NRC, Assam. Out of 14 lakh PAN no, 6.5 lakh have been examined so far.

The SC instructed the External Affairs Ministry (MEA) to verify the documents which had been sent to different countries through its Missions abroad. Election Commission was also asked to take immediate action regarding verification of 10,83,919 documents sent to the commission by National Register of Citizens.

The Supreme Court will take up the matter on December 15 and examine the progress of verification process.

