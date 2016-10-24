Irom Sharmila attends Sunday mass service

Anti AFSPA crusader Irom Chanu Sharmila today attended a Sunday mass service at Imphal City Evangelical church at Mantripukri in Imphal.

Sharmila had recently given up her 16 years long fast and formed a new political party named Peoples’ Resurgence & Justice Alliance (PRJA). She had also announced her intention to contest election against Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in Thoubal constituency.

Giving a short speech inside the church before the Sunday service Sharmila said, there is a serious need to bring positive changes in Manipur and urged the people to be the part of the change.

She said besides three candidates from PRJA including herself, two more candidates from Mayang Imphal and Yairipok will soon join her party and perhaps contest from their respective constituencies.

She also expressed hope that candidates from the hills too will join her party sooner or later.

“Besides politics, I feel overwhelmed attending today’s Sunday church service”, said Irom. “We can achieve our goal only through divine intervention,” she added.

Sharmila was accompanied by PRJA candidate from Thangmieband constituency Leichombam Erendro.

Source: Imphal Free Press