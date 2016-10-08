JAC bandh hits normal life in hill districts

Churachandpur today witnessed a new type of bandh for the first time. The 12-hour general strike called by the JAC formed against the three bills passed by the state Assembly last year was calm although there was a total shutdown of shops and other business establishment. There were no burning of tyres, erecting of barricades and most amazingly no gathering of volunteers at the hot spot of bandh activities, the lighthouse point. This spot is known as the hub of activities during any bandh or blockade called in the district.

There were no signs of stick-toting volunteers as in the past whenever a bandh was called.

The Outer Manipur Tribal Forum (OMTF) and the JAC had resolved to call the bandh during a meeting on September 30.

The bandh was total in the Churachandpur town proper.

No violence was witnessed today unlike in the previous bandhs when volunteers would burn tyres and logs on the road to impose a bandh. Infact most of the roads in the town had been damaged during such bandhs.

However, there are reports of a few volunteers stopping vehicles coming from outside the district and flattening their tyres.

KANGPOKPI: Along with endorsing the 12 hours bandh jointly called by the Anti-Bills JAC and Outer Manipur Tribal Forum (OMTF) in the tribal territories from 6 am of today, many Thadou bodies enforced the bandh along Imphal-Dimapur road in Sadar Hills.

The bandh was imposed to show resentment and displeasure to the state government for its alleged “indifferent attitude” towards the tribal community of Manipur.

Passenger services stayed off the road. Normal life in the area was greatly affected due to the bandh.

Bandh supporters were seen burning tyres near Gamgiphai along the National Highway 2.

However, no untoward incident was reported till the filing of this report.

UKHRUL: Normal life in Ukhrul district was paralysed due to the 12-hour bandh called by Outer Manipur Tribal Forum (OMTF) along with the JAC against anti-tribal bills from today 6 am in protest against the state government’s alleged indifferent attitude towards the tribal of the state.

Markets, business establishments and educational institutions remained closed. Attendance in government offices was minimal and transportation along Imphal-Ukhrul and Ukhrul-Dimapur road stretch was suspended due to the bandh.

However, there was no news of untoward incident during the course of the bandh as for the district till the time of filing this report.