JCRE speaks

Usually Parents main focus for their children is on education. Parents are always anxious about the grades their children will get in various subjects in tests and exams. Therefore, parents spend money on tutorials and get physically involved dropping, waiting and picking them up from tuition centers. While their academic developments take place, the same children may lack communication skills, inter-personal skills, people skills, workplace skills, manners, etiquettes and grooming.

If we understand the education system of India, at class nine, ten, eleven and twelve, it is mandatory that students undergo vocational education so that they get exposure in different trades beyond academic achievements. Many have not realized the true benefit of doing vocational courses. They feel that it is a diversion or distraction from conventional education. Let truth be told, it is NOT. Some of the vocational/ skill training courses in Manipur such as Hospitality and Retail really help students in sprucing up their communication skills, manners, etiquettes, workplace skills, grooming standards and people skills.

Therefore, when the same students want to become a doctor, engineer or a police officer, he/she will be a better and aneffective professional than their colleagues in their respective fields reaping the benefits of skill training. Also parents need to understand that like schooling and college, skill training now comes under the aegis of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), the highest authority for skills, which is under the newly formed Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE).

For Skill training to be of uniform standards all across India and align it to the education system of India, skill training operates under National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF). The previously mentioned vocational/skill training at Class nine aligns with NSQF level – 1, Class ten aligns with NSQF level -2, Class eleven aligns with NSQF level – 3 and Class twelve aligns with NSQF level – 4. Likewise the three years of college/ graduation correspond to NSQF level – 5, 6 & 7. And two years of Masters to NSQF Level – 8 & 9. It is high time parents must realize and understand the importance of “SKILLS” to complement their children’s education and aspirations to emerge as a compete individual that the society values.

(The writer is Director of JCRE Skill Solutions)