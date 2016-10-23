Justice N Kotiswar inaugurates legal aid clinic in Chandel

With an objective to provide free legal aid to the masses, senior judge of High Court Judge Manipur Justice N Kotiswar Singh inaugurated a legal aid clinic at All Tribal Women’s Organisation (ATWO) office, Nungourok Village in Chandel district today.

The inaugural program was jointly organised by the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA), District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Chandel and All Tribal Women’s Organisation (ATWO) Chandel District.

District and session judge Chandel M Manojkumar Singh, MASLSA member secretary RK Memcha Devi, chief judicial magistrate (CJM) Chandel M Ibohal Singh and Khangshim Village Authority member Shangnaidar Tongtang also attended the inaugural as presidium members.

Besides inaugurating the Legal Aid Clinic, the dignitaries distributed certificates and bags to the para-legal volunteers who completed their legal training during the program.

Later on, a one day legal awareness programme was also conducted during the program in which advocate Ch Momon Singh deliberated on the topic of general laws.

Speaking at the inaugural function, Justice N Kotiswar Singh said that our daily lives and chores are related with laws from the time we get up in the morning till we go to sleep in the night.

However, due to our ignorance in laws and being unaware of our rights, we continue to suffer, he observed. Therefore, it is important to have knowledge about our fundamental rights and duties as a citizen, he added.

He further maintained that our rights as a citizen came to exist since our Constitution was adopted and it is the duty of the state to give awareness about rights and duties to the citizen.

As such, the government is not only giving awareness about rights to its citizen but also open up a legal aid clinic in order to provide free legal assistance to the masses, he said.

While assuring to provide possible legal assistance, Justice N Kotiswar also urged the villagers to avail free legal service from the nearest legal aid clinic to enjoy their rights.

Source: Imphal Free Press