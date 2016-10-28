Kaushal mela for skill development held

With an aim to generate more employment among the youths of Manipur, Classic Hospitality Training Institute, Chingmeirong has organised ‘Kaushal Mela for Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana’, a fair on skill development at the Imperial Hall of Classic Grande.

MLA RK Anand who attended the program as chief guest pointed out that the state cannot give government jobs to each and every one and to overcome this limitation one must look for an alternative job avenues.

At the same time the common attitude that there cannot be employment generation because of the insurgency problem needs to be discouraged, he said.

He said, “If MNCs or private firms are hesitant to come to Manipur because of the problem then why don’t we try to find a different way to convince them to come. We should welcome big private enterprises and should not miss the opportunity”.

The main focus of the fair was on house-keeping course for three months. Anybody who has completed 10th standard can join the course. The course is totally free of cost as it is under PMKVY, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Dr Dhaballi, Chairman of Classic Group of Hotels invited unemployed youths to take the opportunity while addressing the gathering.

He assured that it is the responsibility of the Classic Hospitality Training Institute to take care of job placement after completion of the course.

“The major issue the country is facing is the problem of unemployment. In India currently there are millions of unemployed people who are well-educated but without any job. The same is true for the state of Manipur”, he said.

The total population of Manipur is around 28 lakhs out of which the employment generation by the government of Manipur is only 80 thousand or at the maximum one lakh, Dhaballi said, adding that the ultimate solution is self-employment and for that skill development is necessary.

Armstrong Pame, joint secretary, Department of Hills and Tribal Affairs pointed out the need to change the ‘government job’ mentality. He urged the youths present in the fair to look beyond the yearning of government job and move forward, stating that the people who rule the country are not government employees.

He emphasised that those who are in private sectors should work with dignity and everybody should give them the respect they deserve. We have to give our best in whatever we do, he added.

Source: Imphal Free Press