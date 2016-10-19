Kohima installs first ‘Women Police Station’

The first ‘Women Police Station’ (WPS) in Kohima was inaugurated today at the North Police Station premise by LL Doungel, DGP Nagaland.

Doungel during his speech said, “When we have more sensitivity towards crimes against women, I think then we can say we are a civilized society. Till that time I don’t think we qualify to be called a civilized society. For any society to be civilized we need to pay more attention to the welfare of women, their education and well being.”

Doungel asserted that society cannot progress if it ill-treats and neglects women. Any society cannot be entirely crime free but all crimes are not the same, he stated, while stressing that crimes against women and children require sensitivity, empathy and understanding. He added that when it comes to crimes against a human body, there is a distinction between offences against women and offences against other persons.

Regarding crimes against children, Doungel said it is important to have trained personnel like psychologists, counselors etc. He stressed on the need to focus on treating trauma in such cases.

“When it comes to crimes against women and children, we need all kinds of support and help we can muster because this is not one thing that the police alone can deal with, it is societal in nature, that is why we need people in society. This is not for the benefit of the victim alone but the benefit of society,” concluded Doungel.

Medoselhou Keretsü, Chairman of the Kohima Village Council (KVC) encouraged the Government of Nagaland to provide separate women cells in all districts of the state. “We have confidence that the implementation the Women Police Station will bring changes and be a landmark in the history of administration,” he said.

Kohima DC, Rovilato Mor meanwhile acknowledged that the opening of the WPS will go a long way in sensitizing women in legal and judicial matters. Mor encouraged the personnel to be aware of the special care and protection required towards children and women, but also warned against misuse and misinterpretation of such measures.

Abeiü Meru, President of the Naga Mothers’ Association stated that it had submitted several representations to the government for setting up of a women’s police station and acknowledged the state government for making the same a reality.

DIG (Range), Limasunep Jamir said that the Police is traditionally a male dominated force, where there has been an ongoing discussion to bring in more women. He stated that the setting up of a ‘Women Police Station’ is a step in the right direction. Jamir also informed the gathering on the crime scenario in Kohima. He revealed that 23 cases (with regard to assault and harassment against women) were recorded 2015, while in 2016 there have been 21 such cases till date.

Source: Morung Express