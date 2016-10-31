Manipur activists to seek clemency for woman on death row in Malaysia

Sangeeta Sharma Brahmacharimayum (41) was awarded the death sentence after she was found guilty of trafficking in 1,637.1 gm of Methamphetamine on October 7, 2013 at the Penang International Airport.

Manipur Women’s Commission will soon approach the External Affairs ministry to seek clemency for a woman from the state who has been awarded death sentence by the Malaysian High Court for trafficking drugs. K Sobita, Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, told PTI that she wants the concerned authorities to review the sentence and award clemency.

Activist Sobita Mangsatabam of Imphal-based Women Action Development (WAD) told reporters, "We respect the law of that country but do not support death penalty and and many countries and prominent rights bodies are also against death penalty."

She was held guilty under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for trafficking drugs in that country which carries a death sentence.

Source: Indian Express