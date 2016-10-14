Manipur to have start-up policy soon: Ibobi

Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh today said his government will adopt the Manipur Start-up policy after it has been discussed minutely by the state cabinet soon as an attempt to encourage hard-working and industrious entrepreneurs in the state.

Ibobi was speaking at the inaugural function of the Leishna Packaged Drinking Water and Fruit Juices produced by the BLL Enterprises Private Ltd at Koirengei near the Nilakuthi Food Park.

Such a policy has not been adopted in many states, he said, elaborating such a policy has been initiated in only a few states including Gujarat, Kerela, Karnataka and West Bengal.

He said the said start-up policy will be like an Industrial policy and it will help entrepreneurs who have the skill but not the finance.

Stressing that the government alone cannot provide jobs to all unemployed youth of the state, Ibobi said industries like the one inaugurated today will both directly and indirectly provide avenues of jobs to the unemployed youths in the state.

Acknowledging that the private sectors work more efficiently that the units under the government run public sector, the Chief Minister also said once the Manipur start-up policy is implemented it will encourage more entrepreneurs in the state who will provide jobs to the unemployed people and eventually bring a peaceful and developed Manipuri society.

Today’s inaugural function was attended by Social Welfare minister Ak Mirabai Devi and MLAs K Ranjit Singh and P Brojen Singh.

Source: Imphal Free Press