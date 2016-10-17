Mary Kom likely to be star campaigner for BJP in Manipur

World champion boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom is likely to become BJP’s star campaigner in the Assembly elections to be held in her home state Manipur next year. It’s still not clear if the boxer will join the party and contest Assembly polls, but one of her brothers is almost certain to get a BJP ticket.

“NOTHING FINAL YET”

“We are in talks with her though nothing has been finalised yet,” Assam Finance, Health and Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is also convenor of North East Democratic Alliance, a BJP-led umbrella organization of political parties, told India Today. Sarma met Mary Kom in Imphal on October 16.

In last six months, several veteran Congress leaders have also joined BJP. According to sources, the party also reached out to iconic activist Irom Sharmila, who has decided to join electoral politics. But top leadership is divided over accommodating her in the party. Last month, Sharmila had met AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking his help to launch her political career.

Source: http://indiatoday.intoday.in