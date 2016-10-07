MCSCCE failed candidates cry foul over mains result

A group of candidates who failed the mains examination of the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination conducted by the Manipur Public Service Commission have claimed discrepancies in the evaluation of the answer sheets of the examination.

The result of the MCSCCE 2016 was declared on October 4.

According to the candidates, in just the two days since the results are declared, already more than 100 RTIs have been filed.

The candidates have also demanded that the answer scripts be re-evaluated at the earliest.

Speaking to media persons at the Manipur Press Club, one of the candidates said the Mains examination was held from September 4 to 23 and the result was declared on October 4.

He said altogether 1138 candidates appeared in the examination which had eight subjective papers which means that there were more than 8000 answer scripts altogether.

Checking and marking the more than 8000 answer scripts in just seven working days is quite impossible, he elaborated.

He said other than the 100 RTI applications, 15 of the candidates have also submitted a complaint to the MPSC secretary.

He said they have decided to urge the authorities concerned to correct the discrepancies and re-evaluate the answer scripts.