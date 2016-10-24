Media sensitisation workshop on NFSA held

A media workshop on National Food Security Act (NFSA) was held today at Hotel Classic. The workshop was organised by Editors Guild, Manipur.

Speaking at the inaugural session CAF&PD Minister Ksh Biren said, NFSA 2013 was conceived by the then Congress led UPA Government to benefit the poorer sections of society for availing 5 kg rice person at the subsidised rate of Rs 3 per kg.

NFSA was implemented in the state on April 25 this year and launched by Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh.

Minister Ksh Biren expressed that he began initiation of the Act since he became CAFPD minister putting aside difficulties with regard to its implementation. He has been trying to make amends, he added.

He said, some persons are trying to politicize the NFSA implementation taking advantage of the anomalies. Storage of rice bags is the main challenge that is facing at present.

He further said that there is no role of an MLA in the implementation under the Act.

Editors’ Guild Manipur general secretary Yumnam Rupachandra in his keynote address mentioned that there have been instances of misunderstanding between reporters and editorial desk over some reports.

He said that this session of workshop is a process to understand in-depth the NFS Act. He said that Editors’ Guild Manipur is in the ongoing process conducting series of workshops and tours participating political, economy and social development of the state.

Economist Professor N Mohendro as guest of honour and also the moderator of the workshop wished a self reliance in terms of foodgrains in the state.

Prof Mohendro said that the best part will be if the state Government is able to have its own food policy so that the state need not depend on NFSA.

He mentioned that if the provisions provided for grievances are implemented in full then the problems prevailing at present in the state will be subdued. He put pressure to the attending official of the CAF & PD department to open a grievance cell and also to highlight the fair price shops with specific colour or signboards.

AIR Imphal News Editor Aribam Ibomcha Sharma was one of the resource persons during technical session.

He expressed that 40% of food in India go into waste before it is consumed; he said that the wasted food alone is abundantly enough to feed the whole populace of United Kingdom and the population of India having least buying capacity for basic needs are almost equal to the population of France.

Source: Imphal Free Press