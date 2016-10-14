Mizo student body resolves to ban ‘outsiders’ from state institutes

AIZAWL: Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), the apex Mizo student body, on Wednesday adopted a resolution to take steps to prevent the admission of foreigners to educational institutions in Mizoram.

The resolution was adopted at the 61st Assembly of the MZP held at Kawrthah village located near the Mizoram-Tripura border.

The student body also decided to establish a ‘Mizo shop’ to prevent economic assimilation by businessmen from outside the state and also to educate Mizo traders on how to do business.

Another resolution agreed to push for early implementation of the proposed Lok Ayukta in the state and streamlining of the mid-day meal in educational institutions. TNN

Source: Times of India