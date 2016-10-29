Mizoram CM to attend CcPur Kut

The Chavang Kut 2016 Celebration Committee led by its chairman Dr Chinkholal Thangsing this afternoon called a press conference inside the Kut Inn located at Peace ground, Tuibong announcing that all preparations and arrangements for the celebration is complete.

According to the official program for the Chavang KUT 2016 celebration which was also handed out during the press conference, Meghalaya MP Conrad K Sangma will grace the function on October 30 as the chief guest, while Mizoram Chief Minister Lalthanhawla will attended the November 1 function as chief guest.

Thangshing said that as a pure celebration of brotherhood, harmony and togetherness, with the aim to bring all Manasseh tribe and Kuki, all must come together and join the celebration.

He also appealed to all sections of the society to refrain from organising any short of bandh and blockade during the three day celebration which will witness participation from abroad including from USA.

He also said that as the theme goes the kut celebration will cement further the bond between those from abroad and here in Manipur so that realisation of our common ancestry will come and collectively we will march ahead with harmony and emerged better and stronger.

He also said all preparations including engraving of Monolith (in commemoration of celebration of brotherhood) are complete.

We have also received confirmation of participation from all delegates / participants, cultural troupes, artistes (from India and abroad) have also been received, he added.

The committee also extended cordial invitation to all people of Churachandpur in particular and Manipur in general including different organisations and churches to wholeheartedly pray for the success of the program.

Source: Imphal Free Press