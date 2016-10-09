‘Mizoram court attack first of its kind in the country’

AIZWAL: Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Ajit Singh has said the attack on court buildings, offices and residential quarters of judicial officers in Mizoram’s Lunglei town by an unruly mob on September 22 was the first of its kind in the country and had to be taken seriously, said Gauhati HC chief justice Ajit Singh.

Justice Singh, accompanied by justice Michael Zothankhuma and other high court officials, visited Lunglei town on Wednesday and Thursday to take stock of the situation there after which the Gauhati HC rescinded its order withdrawing all judicial officers from Lunglei district. The new order, issued by Gauhati HC registrar general HK Sarma, said district and sessions judge R Thanga, additional district and sessions judge Helen Dawngliani and civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate (first class) R Malsawmdawngliana should resume duties in Lunglei immediately. The order said senior civil judge-cum-chief judicial magistrate of Lawngtlai district Laldinpuia Tlau will now hold circuit court in Lunglei with immediate effect.

News Source: Times of India