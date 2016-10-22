MLA Ibomcha files FIR against TR Zeliang

IMPHAL , Oct 21 : Taking strong exception to the speech of Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang at the Yaikongpao (Tagaramphung) Naga village authorities conference on October 19, Keishamthong AC MLA L Ibomcha Singh has filed an FIR against the Nagaland Chief Minister at Kangpokpi police station.

The MLA sought action against TR Zeliang by filing an FIR under section 124-A and 153-A of IPC read with sections 2 and 3 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1961 or any other appropriate provision of the law of the land.

In a statement issued to the press, the MLA said that district administration of Senapati or Kangpokpi PS could have taken up a suo motu FIR against TR Zeliang the same day after hearing ‘his hate speech’ and arrested him in public interest.

Source: The Sangai Express