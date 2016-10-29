MSAD Thabal on 30th October 2016 at Dussehra Ground

THABAL !!! THABAL !!!! THABAL!!!

Manipur Students’ Association Delhi is organising ‘ THABAL CHONGBA’ as a fund raising event as we have incurred losses in the recently concluded events viz. Annual Freshers Meet, Shirui Sports Meet, Nongin Musical Evening etc. So, MSAD requests all the Manipuri people in Delhi to come and extend your help to MSAD. We will remain grateful to you and we’ll work at our best level for the welfare of the people. Also, Please donate and help MSAD.

Date: 30th October 2016

Venue: Dussehra Ground, Mukherjee Nagar, Nearest metro: GTB Nagar

Time: 6:30 pm

Ticket: Rs. 100/-only

Contact Details : 7053021992, 9716088393

Mayam Thabal su nungaina chongbiyu amadi MSAD pu nungsibiduna mateng pangbiyu.

Organized by:

MSAD

Apunbana Yaipharae

(Unity is Victory)

Manipur Students’ Association Delhi

(Estd. 1971)