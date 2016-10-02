MSF takes SUK volunteers into custody

IMPHAL, Oct 1: In connection with the Higher Secondary School Student Union elections, eight volunteers of SUK were allegedly taken into the custody of MSF for a brief period. Speaking to media persons at their Moirangkhom office this evening, Ch Ajoy, a volunteer of SUK Model Higher Secondary School Unit said, “A group of unidentified persons came inside the campus of Model Higher Secondary School and took me and three other students away from the school campus on September 29”. As they were taken inside the MSF head office of Keishamthong Top Leirak, Ajoy and his companions came to know that their captors were volunteers of MSF. They also came across four other SUK volunteers who were held captive at the MSF office. Ajoy said that he and his companions were forced by MSF to contest the school’s students union election as MSF candidates.

They were also forced to sign membership admission forms, he alleged. All the eight captives were released in the evening of September 29. A team of SUK volunteers went to MSF office today and asked to give back the admission forms on which the four SUK volunteers were forced to sign. As the matter was delayed for a long time, a heated altercation ensued resulting in a confrontation. The situation was somehow pacified by the Meira Paibis of Keishamthong Top Leirak. Later, three of the four signed admission forms were given back, Ajoy said. SUK president Jayentakumar Khuman who was also present at the press meet condemned the intimidating tactics allegedly employed by MSF.