MU deadlock continues, students protest

IMPHAL, Oct 3: Even as the Manipur University Academic Council was holding a meeting inside the Administrative Block, two groups of students staged protest demonstrations within MU campus this afternoon. It was members of the Manipur University Tribal Students’ Union (MUTSU) who first staged a protest demonstration. Soon after, another agitation was staged under the aegis of the Manipur University Entrance Examination Demand Committee (MUEEDC).

MUTSU president Thangtinlen Haokip said that the MU authority modified the UGC norms which came into

force from March 23 this year despite knowing that there is an Act passed by the Parliament that upholds the UGC

norms. The present imbroglio over reservation is a creation of the MU authority, he alleged. MU authority, by overlooking the Act, has been creating ill-feelings between two groups of students. As per the Act, there should be 31 per cent reservation for ST students. The agitation will continue until the same reservation norm is followed, Thangtinlen Haokip said. On the other hand, MUEEDC president Laishram Kennedy maintained that the MU authority may adopt any resolution regarding seat reservation but the admission process should not be kept withheld for such a long period.

New academic sessions should have started in July but the admission has not been completed till date. Even though MU authority has issued notice regarding declaration of entrance examination results, the lists of selected students have not been published, Kennedy said. He then urged the MU authority to publish the merit lists at the earliest. It is a matter of serious concern that the MU authority has rescinded an MoU signed with the VC on September 26. Reservation of seats should be done in accordance to the UGC norms and if the VC is unable to ensure smooth functioning of the university, he should step down from his post, Kennedy added. In view of the protest demonstrations, a strong police team of Singjamei kept a sharp a vigil inside MU campus so as to avert any untoward incident. They even prohibited movement of students in front of the Administrative Block.