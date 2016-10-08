MU staffs demand restoration of normalcy in varsity

“Higher education learning temple Manipur University should be a violence free zone, end the chaotic situation” teaching and non-teaching staffs of the university demonstrated today.

Staging a sit in protest in front of the university gate, the teaching and non-teaching staffs under the Manipur University Teachers’ Association came together to protest the present crisis in the university with the concerned authority unable to commence the academic session for the current year till date.

Amidst all the chaos over the reservation issue in the university, miscreants set ablaze the recreational hall of the university during the night of October 3. During the arson four other shops were also razed to the ground.

The protesting staffs of the university demanded restoration of normalcy in the varsity.

They further strongly condemned the burning down of the recreation hall and the vandalising of two rooms of the varsity. The protesting staffs held placards demanding “Make Manipur University a Violence Free Zone,” “We condemn violence,” “Honour the sanctity of university” among others.

MUTA president Prof S Jibonkumar termed the arson as unfortunate and urged all to resolve all issues in the university through dialogue. Violence will not bring solution to any problem, he added.

The president said that violent activities that have been witnessing inside the university complex in the past few days are not things expected by the people from the highest educational institution.

Many research materials of students have been reduced to ashes. The hard earned knowledge of the students for project works had been destroyed and the impasse in the university will only make the final semester students suffer, he added.

He further said that the admission of the academic session could not be started till today due to differences of opinion on reservation policy for admission.