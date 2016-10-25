Naga bodies on Ukhrul incident: ‘Stage managed’ by CM O Ibobi Singh

UKHRUL, Oct 24: The United Naga Council (UNC) and Tangkhul Naga Long (TNL) have termed today’s episode in Ukhrul as ‘stage-managed’ by Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh.

TNL president Weapon Zimik told Newmai News Network this evening that it was not possible for any armed elements to ambush someone or plant bombs when a large number of security force personnel were deployed in the area as a security measure for the visit of the Chief Minister to Ukhrul. TNL imposed a 24 hour bandh since 4 pm of Sunday to boycott Ibobi Singh’s visit to Ukhrul district to inaugurate SDO/BDO office, a bank, Chingai SDO/BDO office, a 100 bedded district hospital, a 132/33 KV sub-station and another 33/11 KV sub-station.

The Tangkhul Naga Long president said his organisation while fully endorsing the stand of the tribal people to bar “anti tribal” people from entering the hill districts, imposed the bandh. “Ibobi Singh government was responsible for the passing of the three Anti Tribal Bills. Still nine tribal martyrs are lying at Churachandpur. How can we allow a leader like Ibobi Singh to enter our soil,” Weapon Zimik said. He then recalled the 2010 incident of Mao Gate when the Ibobi Singh government barred NSCN-IM leader Th Muivah from visiting his native village. Two Mao youths were killed at the Mao Gate incident. Weapon Zimik also recalled the incident of Ukhrul where two Tangkhul youths were killed in the “security force firing”.

“Ibobi’s plan to visit Ukhrul was with bad intention. His intention has been to create troubles in the hill districts district. He knew we tribal people are boycotting those anti tribal legislators in the hill districts. Even after fully aware of the situation he wants to come to our soil,” Zimik added.

Also speaking to Newmai News Network tonight, UNC president Gaidon Kamei said the Ukhrul incident was stage-managed by Chief Minister Ibobi Singh. “His intention to visit Ukhrul was to create problems in the peace zone,” Gaidon Kamei stated. He then called Ibobi Singh as the “mother of terrorism” while recalling the Mao Gate incident, the Ukhrul killing incident, the Churachandpur incident of 2015.

“We have a standing resolution that Ibobi Singh and his loyal legislators have been boycotted in the hill districts but still he wants to create troubles,” the UNC president added. Gaidon Kamei also said that Ibobi Singh’s “doctrine is violence”. The UNC president then strongly condemned the “act of Ibobi Singh in Ukhrul”.

Source: The Sangai Express