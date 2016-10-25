Naga rebels killed in gun battle with Assam Rifles in Nagaland, Six weapons recovered

Guwahati, October 23 : A member of Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland (Unification) was killed during a gun fight with Assam Rifles in Nagaland’s Wokha district on Sunday morning.

The gun battle took place at Okotso village in Wokha district at around 5-30 am.

Security personnel also recovered six weapons including two AK series rifles from the area.

The deceased member of NSCN(U) is yet to be identified.

Meanwhile a leader of NSCN(U) accused that Indian army had abrogated the ceasefire agreement.

“NSCN(U), NSCN(IM), NSCN(R) are in ceasefire agreement with the Union government, but Indian army had abrogated the agreement this morning,” the NSCN(U) leader said.

