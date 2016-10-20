Nagaland CM meets agitating CCoFA leaders in Dimapur

KOHIMA: Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang, who was in Dimapur invited the Coordination Committee on Fuel Adulteration (CCoFA) members and held a meeting along with deputy commissioner Dimapur at his private residence in 3rd Mile.

Sources said that during the meeting, Zeliang reportedly sought 7-day time during which a “comprehensive” probe will be conducted by the SIT with the condition that an “independent inquiry” will be set up if the SIT findings are unsatisfactory.

He assured that all angles of the case would be probed and also suggesting inclusion of food and civil supply department (F&CS) within the ambit of the investigation.

According to CCoFA, initially the F&CS was not included in the “terms of reference” of the SIT. Also, Zeliang has assured to give a written assurance through state chief secretary.

The ruling Democratic Alliance of Nagaland (DAN) Legislature Party had an emergency meeting at the State Banquet Hall in Kohima, where the legislators thoroughly deliberated on the Bandh called by CCoFA on few locations of the NH 29, which the Cabinet had earlier declared as illegal, and have decided to place on records a few points.

After the meeting with the CM, CCoFA convened an emergency meeting at Diphupar, during which the meeting decided to suspend the bandh “temporarily” at around 1400 hrs on Tuesday.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, CCoFA stated that the bandh was being suspended temporarily considering the assurance given by the CM.

The committee opined that they should give chief minister the benefit of doubt. They however maintained it was not called off permanently indicating that they will continue the protest if the government fails to make good its assurance.

The CCoFA also condemned the “illegal detention” and police “high-handedness” terming it as unlawful.”

“Such violence and high-handedness is unheard of in any democracy,” stated CCoFA equating the action to the “harshest of dictatorship”, they stated.

In this regard, the committee demanded the higher authority to probe into the matter and take disciplinary action against the involved.

CCoFA extended their appreciation to all the volunteers for their support and cooperation during the bandh while also soliciting their future support. (UNI)

Source: The Shillong Times