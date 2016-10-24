Nagaland police recover 500kg ganja from Manipur tanker

The Nagaland police reportedly intercepted a Guwahati bound oil tanker of Manipur and recovered 500 kg of ganja late last evening at Lalmati, Nagaland.

This is the second time in less than a month that the Nagaland police have seized ganja from an oil tanker from Manipur.

On September 4 the Nagaland police seized 1000 Kg at Phesema Checkpost under Khuzama police station.

The registration number of the tanker has been identified as NL-01G-8528 (12 KL capacity) belonging to one Oinam Birendra.

The tanker is a part of convoy of trucks that left Imphal around 2.46 pm along with security escort.

Later in the evening it was reportedly intercepted by the Nagaland police from Lalmati and recovered 500 kg ganja.

It has been informed that the owner of the tanker is the joint secretary of the All Manipur Petroleum Product Transporters’ Association.

It is learnt that all the oil tankers engaged in the transportation of petroleum products for IOCL have to undergo official procedure before leaving the state.

The senior depot manager ICOL is in charge of providing all relevant documents for all the trucks including locking down the tankers.

The key to the locks of the tankers will be opened at their respective refinery, said the source.

Source: Imphal Free Press