Naharolgi Thoudang columnist selected for fellowship

Imphal, 05 Oct : Herojit Nongmaithem, columnist of daily newspaper, Naharolgi Thoudang has been selected for this year’s RK Maipaksana Journalist Fellowship, 2016.

The fellowship is being instituted by the RK Maipaksana Memorial Trust. Herojit has been recommended for the fellowship by a panel of judges after screening all entries made by different press and media persons. Herojit will receive Rs 3000 per month for one year. He will contribute at least two in-depth feature articles/new stories each month on six selected topics.

The fellowship will be awarded during the 92nd birth anniversary celebration of RK Maipaksana to be held 11th October 2016 at the auditorium hall of Lamyanba Shanglen, Palace Compound, Imphal. Naorem Khagendra Singh, Vice Chancellor of Manipur University of Culture will deliver the RK Maipaksana Memorial lecture during the occasion on the topic ‘Cultural Influences in Manipur in the Eighteenth Century ‘.