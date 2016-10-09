Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad volunteers and students of the Manipur University today demonstrated in front of the university main gate holding placards which demand “no communal politics in MU,” “No politics with students’ future,” “we want to study,” “total shut down is not the solution,” “student power, nation power,” “please let us study peacefully,” etc.

The ABVP staged a sit in protest this morning in front of the university gate against the ongoing total shut down of the university due to disagreement between MU authorities and student unions on reservation issues. Speaking to media persons, one of the demonstrating students said educational institutions should be made disturbance free zone; however, there is much politicization of issues inside educational institutions in the state, which is bad and should be immediately checked.

He said due to the reservation impasse, the 1st and 5th semester examinations have been conducted but the results are yet to be declared.

The students also demanded declaration of the results at the earliest and to bring normalcy back in the university campus.

Another student said the demands of a few groups should not be allowed to affect and destroy the careers of the students.