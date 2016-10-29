No one can stop CM from visiting Ukhrul: Anand

Congress MLA of Naoriya Pakhanglakpa RK Anand has today lambasted the recent attack on CM Okram Ibobi during his Ukhrul visit.

Speaking at the inauguration of a community hall at Meitram Awang Leikai, the MLA said no one can stop a Chief Minister from inaugurating the Ukhrul district hospital and the government will show Ukhrul is under the administration of Manipur.

If needed the whole of Manipur will march to Ukhrul and will prove Ukhrul is under Manipur administration, he said.

The attack on the Chief Minister is an attack on the people of the state, he said adding that it was a challenge to the state government.

He further claimed frontal organisations of the NSCN (IM) of spreading false propaganda to disturb the territorial integrity of the state since the signing of the ceasefire between the outfit and the centre.

He charged the BJP of supporting the NSCN (IM).

If the BJP really thinks of the state, then it is time to pressurise the centre to reveal the contents of the NSCN (IM) framework agreement, he added.

He said the people of Manipur and the Congress want the same which is for the Prime Minister or the union Home minister to assure that the framework agreement will not hurt the territorial integrity of the state.

If the ground rules of the ceasefire cannot be enforced in the state in the aftermath of the Ukhrul attack then the peace talk should be withdrawn because the NSCN (IM) has already violated the ceasefire ground rules, he said.

Source: Imphal Free Press