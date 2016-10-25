NSCN-IM ‘waging war’ against state, alleges Gaikhangam

Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam, who is also holding the Home portfolio, today termed the attack on Chief Minister Okram Ibobi and entourage in Ukhrul as an act of waging war against the state.

Speaking to media persons at his office today, the Deputy Chief Minister strongly condemning the act terming it as “uncivilised and cowardly” suspected that the attack could be carried out by NSCN-IM.

He said that the assailant used lethode, fired automatic rifles during the attacks injuring two personnel of the state force.

He said that the matter will be put up for serious discussion with the Government of India as the NSCN-IM is under cease-fire agreement with the centre.

The NSCN-IM has yet again violated the ground rules by using highest form of violence against the state leaders.

The Chief Minister’s team was on their way to inaugurate several infrastructures for the welfare of the people of Ukhrul with the objective to bring equal development.

“The attack can also be termed as an attack on development and on people,” added Gaikhangam.

Maintaining that such cowardly attack cannot deter the Government from functioning, the Home Minister opined that the Government will inaugurate all the infrastructures at any cost.

He clarified that the reasons why the team turned back without inaugurating the infrastructures was to avert any civilian casualties.

“We could use force against the protestors and inaugurate the infrastructure but that will only lead to more violence and inflicting civilian casualties is not our intention”, he asserted.

The Home Minister further said that the Government will not remain silent and respond to the incident in appropriate way but he decline to spell out the steps to be executed on security reasons.

When questioned how the domination conducted by the central forces failed to thwart the perpetrators plans, he clarified that the troops might not have expected the war like situation given the fact that the bandh was called by CSO.

Further on questioning why the Government had recently released three NSCN-IM cadres who were arrested by Assam Rifles with arms, while extorting in Senapati, the Home Minister replied that he had no idea with regards to that incident.

He said that no official information was given to him with regard to the incident.

Source: Imphal Free Press