ONGC Tripura installs 110 MT rig at drill site

In a bid to increase gas production in Tripura, the ONGC has installed a 110 MT rig at one of its drill sites, Gandhigram near here, at a cost of Rs 23.2 crore.

“This rig is suitable for work over operations up to 5000 m depth and is equipped with latest technologies and all safety features. With the addition of this rig, ONGC Tripura is set to undertake work over operations on more number of wells thereby increasing gas production,” an ONGC spokesperson said in a press release.

The rig was installed yesterday and the programme was inaugurated by Tripura Governor Tathagata Roy.

The Governor, in his speech, hoped that ONGC makes further progress in increasing the gas production in the state bringing more cheer into the lives of people in the state.

Speaking on the occasion, Asset Manager S C Soni said this rig would contribute substantially in liquidating sick wells and inconclusive well testing in Tripura, the release said.

The board of ONGC had approved of an investment of Rs 5,050 crore in Tripura for drilling wells and creation of surface facilities to produce 5.1 Million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCMD) of gas from the gas fields located in the state.

As a result of geological mapping and exploratory efforts, so far 11 gas fields have been found in Tripura of which seven are on production mode.

