Patanjali, Dabur to invest in Assam: CM Sarbananda Sonowal

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said that Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali is going to invest in Assam in a big way.

Sonowal said that Dabur has also decided to establish a manufacturing plant. “Automobile major Mahindra and Mahindra has also expressed interest in setting up a vehicle manufacturing plant in the state which could give a huge fillip to employment scenario of the state,” said Sonowal.

Sonowal said that to attract investors to the state the tax regime has to be adopted working around the new GST regime. “We must send a signal to industrialists and prospective investors that the government is very serious in providing business friendly environment in the state for business and commerce to flourish,” added Sonowal.

Chief Minister said that the government would try to take advantage of the special provision for Himalyan states under GST regime. “As Northeast India and Jammu & Kashmir fall under special category states, there must be ways to provide certain exemptions to investors in the tax structure so that they feel attracted to come here,” said the CM.

The Chief Minister also said that he would take up the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing concern about 23rd position of Assam among the states of the country in the ease of doing business index, Chief Minister Sonowal has set the October 31 as deadline for 11 key departments of the Government, namely – Revenue, Finance, Urban Development, Law and Judiciary, Forest and Environment, Taxation, Pollution Control, Industry and Commerce, Fire and Emergency, Labour and Employment, Power, to achieve 100 percent ease of doing business compliance from its present 72 per cent.

