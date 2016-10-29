Petitions of Prithiviraj, Saratchandra dismissed SC upholds HC’s ‘null and void election result’ ruling

IMPHAL, Oct 28 : A division bench of the Supreme Court has today ruled that it will not interfere in the judgement passed by the High Court of Manipur which had declared the election ‘announced to Moirang Assembly Constituency in 2012 as null and void,’ which then had elected Mairembam Prithiviraj as the MLA.

The High Court of Manipur passed its verdict following a complaint filed by P Saratchandra that Prithiviraj had furnished false information, pertaining to his educational qualification, while filing his nomination paper to contest the 2012 Assembly election.

At the same time, the Supreme Court also returned the plea filed by P Saratchandra which prayed that since the election has been declared null and void, he be declared the elected MLA from Moirang AC.

The High Court of Manipur had earlier turned down the plea of Saratchandra as he had contested the 2012 election as a candidate of the NCP but later switched side to the BJP.

Saratchandra had come behind Prithiviraj in the election.

The Supreme Court announced its verdict in an open Court room today after it was kept reserved on October 6.

The appeal was filed before the Supreme Court by M Prithiviraj Singh in March this year after the High Court of Manipur declared his election as null and void on February 29.

Another petititon was filed by P Saratchadra that he be declared as elected since election of Prithiviraj had been declared null and void.

The Supreme Court has however ruled that it will not interfere in the judgement passed by the High Court of Manipur.

Source: The Sangai Express