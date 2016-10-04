Qualified Roll No. for Personality Test on the basis of the results of the Manipur Civil Services Combined Competitive (Main) Examination.
IMPHAL, Oct 3: Even as the Manipur University Academic Council was holding a meeting inside the Administrative Block, two groups of students staged protest...
IMPHAL, Oct 3: After one Dengue case was confirmed at Noney area of Tamenglong district, three more people were tested positive for Dengue at...
IMPHAL, Oct 3: A new group of office bearers of the All Manipur United Clubs Organisation (AMUCO) was sworn in today. AMUCO election committee...
IMPHAL, Oct 3 : The main factors for traffic congestion at Babupara where many key Government offices including the Civil Secretariat are located are...