Research thesis reduced to ashes during MU arson

When miscreants set ablaze three DTP centres along with some structures inside the Manipur University on Monday night, hard labour of research scholars were reduced to ashes.

Sources said the computer centres used to print dissertations and PhD theses for students. In addition to this research scholars also used to store their data to the systems at the centres. Students also got xeroxed copies of books and other important documents from these centres.

Students of some departments already submitted their dissertations while some students are yet to submit their works.

Though it is not exactly known how many dissertations and doctoral theses were being printed at the Centre when the arson took place sources said the fire reduced some research papers into ashes.

Talking to IFP a student who was present on the campus today said many research scholars wept as compilation of their final dissertations were reduced to ashes when the three DTP centres, where the papers were stored, were burnt by the miscreants.

He further said students staying on the campus are living in a state of fear as anything may happen to them during night time.

Similarly important documents and confidential materials kept at the office of Prof Ch Priyoranjan of economics department were destroyed when his office was vandalised.

Students of the economics department today protested against tearing down of Priyoranjan’s office. The protesters termed the vandalism as an act of “barbarism.”

The protesters put up placards reading “respect your teachers”, “book the culprit”, “use your brain, violence is insane”, “we strongly condemn barbaric act”, “down with the barbaric mindset, grow up”, “teachers should not be made scapegoat for your frustration” etc.

Speaking to media persons, research scholar, Mayanglangbam Saolin alleged that the internal conflict happening in the university is due the failure in taking a decision on reservation during the academic council meeting.

However, such barbaric act is condemnable and intolerable, he said.

He appealed to all not to repeat such acts in future as it hinders academic pursuit. Performing such barbaric act will never bring any solution. All problems should resolve through talks.

President of Manipur University Entrance Exam Demand Committee, L Kennedy Singh also condemned the vandalism.

He further said the failure to take resolution during the academic council regarding entrance exam will ruin careers of students.

Manipur University Teachers Association today reviewed the situation and resolved to stage a sit-in on October 7 to denounce the vandalism inside the campus.

A CPI team led by state secretary Moirangthem Nara Singh took stock of the situation on the campus. Nara blamed both the Centre and state government for the sorry state of affairs on the campus.