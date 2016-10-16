RIMS director clarifies on counsellor appointment

The Regional Institute of Medical Science Nurses Association, Lamphelpat, RNAL today staged a sit-in protest in front of the OPD Block at RIMS campus demanding the cancelation of deputation of Laimayum Kullabati Devi as nursing counsellor.

It may be mentioned that RNAL had already announced its disapproval regarding the appointment Kullabati Devi to the post of nursing counsellor in the department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, RIMS Imphal.

Meanwhile, the director of, RIMS professor Ch Arun Kumar Singh has clarified that the deputation of Kullabati Devi, deputy nursing superintendant, Kalawati Saran Children’s Hospital, New Delhi to the post of nursing counsellor has been done on the basis of the guidelines issued by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India.

He appealed to RNAL to withdraw the threat to go on cease work strike in the interest of the patients and also in their own interest.

Making the clarification in reply to a letter from the secretary, RNAL, RIMS director Ch Arun Kumar Singh, said the Central government considered her deputation based on the government guidelines for posting husband and wife who are in government service at the same station and the fact that her husband is posted in Manipur.

It stated that the government of India attaches utmost importance of enhancement of women’s status in all walks of life and enable them to lead a normal life and also to ensure the education and welfare of their children.

There are two posts of deputy nursing superintendent lying vacant in RIMS. For promoting to this post at least two years’ experience as an assistant nursing superintendent is required but at present there is no RIMS employee who fulfils the criterion, it added.

The letter also mentioned that deputation is not to the post of deputy nursing superintendent but to the post of nursing counsellor and the order clearly mentioned that the deputation is only for two years or until further order whichever is earlier. And the deputation order in no way interferes with the administration and promotion of nursing officers of the RIMS, it said.

As such the apprehensions that promotion to the said post may be interfered with is baseless, the letter further said, adding that any misgivings or apprehensions can be addressed through legal recourse so that the matter can be resolved legally instead of making the general public suffer.

Source: Imphal Free Press