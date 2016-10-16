Sana Konung gears up to host Mera Hou Chongba

Sana Konung is all set to host Mera Hou Chongba festival tomorrow. Mera Hou Chongba is the only traditional festival involving all ethnic groups since time immemorial.

Preparations at Sana Konung are in full swing to host Mera Hou Chongba, 2016.

The festival is being organised by Mera Hou Chongba Thousil Lup, Sana Konung in association with other Civil Society Organisations led by Ethno Heritage Council, HERICOUN.

Mera Hou Chongba is celebrated at numerous places including Sana Konung and the Kangla Fort where different communities from hill districts of the state visits the Palace and exchange gifts with the titular King Leishemba Sanajaoba.

The participation from different communities of hill districts have became thinner in course of time but at least 10 different communities from hill districts participate regularly in the celebration without fail, said an organiser.

Today afternoon, organisers and volunteers were seen busy in preparing for tomorrow’s event; sweeping fallen leaves around, arranging sound system and chairs. The stage was already in set just in front of the Palace veranda.

‘We are preparing lunch for at least 350 persons’ said another volunteer and said that the celebration of Mera Hou Chongba is one of the mega cultural events hosted by the Sana Konung. Leishemba Sanajaoba was seen chatting with guests that are coming in frequently mostly to make sure nothing is not left behind for smooth celebration of the event.

A shumang lila ‘Mera Thaomei’ by Sanaleibak Nachom Artist Association will showcase the festival.

