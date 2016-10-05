Save Sharmila Solidarity Campaign dissolved

The Save Sharmila Solidarity Campaign, which was started in the year 2009 and was working for repeal of AFSPA through highlighting struggle of Irom Sharmila and to spread voice of Irom Sharmila throughout the country has decided to dissolve itself, informed a statement of the campaign.

It said the campaign was started with the fact that a dedicated campaign was required to stand with Sharmila as she was imprisoned and was unable to move frequently to various places to speak about her demand, but now she is free and therefore a dedicated campaign is not required.

SSSC welcomes Sharmila’s decision to leave fast and to take struggle in her hand and speaking about this through her approach and SSSC stands with her in this decision, however as SSSC is a apolitical movement and was specifically structured for the cause, it cannot become associated with any politician, it said.

SSSC, it said, during all these years of ground struggle remained a movement that was supported by people and sustained without any funding from national or international organisations.

It completely championed itself in bringing the cause of Irom Sharmila in mainstream through its dedicated approach and innovative campaigns, it said adding the SSSC was the campaign that revealed through its RTI that NHRC had not visited Manipur to investigate any human rights violations or to meet Sharmila during 2000 to 2011.

Later, SSSC delegation met with NHRC chairpersons two times and on this memorandum cause of AFSPA was first time discussed before NHRC meeting with NGOs, it said.

It said, SSSC has organised documentary screenings and panel discussions at many educational institutions, numerous public demonstrations, candle vigils, human chains, rallies etc in support of Irom Sharmila in various states and had also organised a nationwide signature campaign that received lakhs of signatures from people and it was even automatically organised in other counties.

SSSC has also led 4500 km Srinagar-Imphal yatra to highlight struggle of Sharmila and has written numerous letters to concerned authorities and government, it added.

SSSC conveys its best wishes to Sharmila and also extend its sincere thanks to all who has been associated with the campaign throughout these years and made it one of the most recognised voices, it said.

Further according to the statement, SSSC decided to dissolve the campaign on this day of Gandhi birth anniversary as it is the day known as International Day of Non Violence, it said adding SSSC stands with the cause of Repeal AFSPA from all areas of North East and J&K.

SSSC has been now dissolved and a new and fresh campaign with another name and new team would be start for the cause of repeal AFSPA.