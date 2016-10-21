Scam in 2016 police recruitment

Cop aspirant approaches High Court for justice.

Charges have come up before the High Court of Manipur alleging that the recent fresh recruitment of 2000 police constables have been conducted in a unfair manner.

There was recent widespread protest by All Manipur Written Test Successful Candidates of Police Constable (Male) 2013, decrying that the order to recruit 2000 fresh police constables issued by the DGP be quashed. The agitators who had participated in the recruitment rally back in 2013 had cleared physical efficiency test, written and viva voice before an order issued on August 20 last by DGP LM Khaute cancelled the earlier recruitment process leaving thousands of aspirants high and dry.

A petition has been submitted to the High Court of Manipur on October 13 last by Ningthoujam Bisheshor of Thoubal district, who is an applicant himself of the recently held physical efficiency test.

It mentioned that the list of candidates qualified for the PET in respect to Thoubal district for direct recruitment of police constable has listed some disqualified candidates.

It mentioned that in the said list of qualified candidates dated September 13, some candidates of Thoubal district having serial number 27, K Rajeshwor (chest number 1191), Sl. No 252 , T Romesh Singh (chest no.1454) and S Saratchandra Singh (Chest no. 1455) were disqualified earlier due to lack of height.

Further, another candidate Sl no.31 namely A Karnajit (Chest no. 1196) was disqualified on grounds that his chest expansion did not reach the prescribed minimum of 5 cm but these candidates managed to get their names in the PET qualified list dated September 13, it said.

Further, similarly 103 candidates who had been disqualified in PET on previous occasions have been listed as successful in the same list, it said.

The complainant has raised an issue stating that – as per rules, those who came for the PET has been allotted chest numbers on a first come first serve basis. For eg the first person to reach the PET venue at MPTC gets chest number 1 and it goes on till a certain limit.

But, he has pointed out that a person having chest number 3 who did not pass on the first day and whose name had not been announced in the first day’s list came out successful in the next list. In short, those who had not qualified in round 1 came up successful in round 2.

It has been pursued before the court that those officials who conducted the PET have been dishonest and corrupt, that they have cheated to put the unsuccessful candidates as successful somehow by using unfair means and that it is impossible for names of PET disqualified candidates to enter the lists of PET qualified candidates.

As such, the petitioner has charged the respondents including the additional chief secretary (Home), DGP, chairman of the recruitment test of having malafide and discriminatory intentions.

As such, it has been prayed that the order to approve 2000 fresh police constables be quashed by the Court in the interest of justice.

Source: Imphal Free Press