Seminar on Human trafficking in Wangbal

A two-day sensitisation workshop on prevention of trafficking of women and children under the UJJWALA scheme which was inaugurated yesterday at the conference hall of Rural Voluntary Services, Wangbal, Thoubal district concluded today.

The workshop was organised by RVS, Wangbal under the sponsorship of ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India.

Delivering the key note address, Secretary of RVS Babita Sapam said that the main aim of the workshop was to share knowledge of preventing trafficking of women and child among the elected local authorities, women leaders and youths.

Today, trafficking of women and children is an international issue, we must cooperate with each other to stop this menace forever, she said.

She continued, “Human trafficking is the third largest and fastest growing organised crime after arms and drug trafficking.”

Elaborating on some factors which lead to women and children trafficking, she maintained poverty sometimes forces parents to sell their children to traffickers, harmful cultural practices, child marriages, stigma, single woman, widow, second wives, abandoned by society etc, are some of the major factors.

As a part of the programme, chairperson of CWC, Thoubal, Kh Jitendra spoke on the topic “Issues of human trafficking in Manipur,” while secretary of Thoubal District Bar Association, Zakir Hussain, advocate spoke on “Role of judiciary in preventing human trafficking.”

Today’s inauguration ceremony was attended by Adhakshya, Thoubal zilla parishad, Kh Sunolata as chief guest, pradhan of Wangbal GP, H Chandrakala as president and DPO, ICDS cell Thoubal, N Shyama and nominee of Sangaiyumpham ZP member Md Zanab Khan as guests of honour respectively.

It may be mentioned that in the workshop programme NGO leaders, local women and students were also present.

Source: Imphal Free Press