Sharmila acquitted, set to float party

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, CJM Imphal West, Lamkhanpau Tonsing, today acquitted Irom Chanu Sharmila of the charge of attempting to suicide case under Section 309 IPC registered against her.

“Irom Chanu Sharmila is found not guilty of the charge of attempt to commit suicide under Section 309. The accused Irom Chanu sharmila is therefore acquitted of the charge of attempt to suicide under section 309 IPC. All bonds executed in connection with this case are cancelled and discharged”, said an order of the CJM, Imphal West.

Sharmila began her fast demanding repeal of Armed Forces Special Powers Act, (AFSPA) 1958 since November 2, 2000 after the killing of 10 civilians by the Indian Army at Malom.

She had been arrested in more than 15 cases and given nourishment by way of nasal feeding.

The present case from which she was acquitted was lodged in February 29, 2016 for continuing her hunger strike at the Sahid Minar BT park after she was released from jail, in connection with similar case of attempt to commit suicide.

After stepping out of the court today Sharmila told reporters that she is due to launch her new political party on October 10 and that the name of the party will be disclosed on that day.

The proposed party is not exclusively to fight AFSPA but also will stand for justice, love and peace, Sharmila asserted.

Sharmila further clarified that she did not sought to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during her recent visit to Delhi as reported in some newspapers.

Sharmila quit her 16 years old fast on August 9 last with a dab of honey, announcing to join mainstream political as a change of strategy in her fight against AFSPA.

During the course of her trial the court examined 6 prosecution witnesses and 9 exhibits against Sharmila.

However, Sharmila denied the charges levelled against her stating that her protest ‘hunger strike’ was never intended to kill herself but to repeal AFSPA.

She further pleaded to the court to dispose her case as she changed her mode of protest.

After examining all the submissions both from Sharmila and prosecution, the CJM said that “I am inclined to hold that the necessary ingredients of Section 309 IPC is not made out and satisfied by the evidences of the prosecution beyond doubt”.

The ruling of the CJM further said, “It is also not shown that the fasting by accused person from 5:10 pm (February 29, 2016) to 11 am (of March 2, 2016) is sufficient to cause death to any person or to the accused person given her physical condition at that time. Thus I find the prosecution as having failed to prove the charge against the accused person of attempt to commit suicide under Section 309 IPC with the required evidence”.