SHRI conducts first ever advanced pin hole surgery

The Shija Hospitals and Research Institute, SHRI has for the first time in the state has conducted most advanced pin hole non- surgical treatments like Thrombus Suction and Catheter directed pharmaco-mechanical thrombolysis, CDT.

It stated that a 45 year old patient got admitted to SHRI emergency with hugely swollen left leg with reddish-bluish discolouration with excruciating pain .Patient was not able to walk or stand. He was clinically diagnosed as a case of Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (cessation of normal blood flow due to formation of a blood clot in veins of limbs, especially in the legs),

It was a life threatening condition. The patient could develop complication like pulmonary embolism i.e. sudden blockage of blood supply to lungs leading to death within hours due to migrating blood clots, the release said.

Further it said a team of doctors led by Dr. Thangjam Gautam, MD (Radiodiagnosis), who is the first Interventional Radiologist in the state had successfully performed a procedure called IVC filter placement to save the life of the patient by using a non-open surgical technique for the first time in the medical history of Manipur. IVC filter actually filters and catch hold of migrating blood clot going towards heart and lungs, it added.

The release continued that it was followed up by series of advanced pin hole non- surgical treatments like Thrombus Suction and Catheter directed pharmaco-mechanical thrombolysis, CDT also for the first time in Manipur. Thrombus suction is physical removal of blood clots from specifically involved veins in leg using non open surgical techniques. CDT is infusion of thrombolytic drugs (urokinase) with mechanical agitation into the affected specific blocked veins only, to dissolve the thrombus that remains after thrombus suction.

Source: Imphal Free Press