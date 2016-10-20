Sikkim football team visits SLSA

ITANAGAR, Oct 19: The Sikkim football team and the accompanying officials, who are currently in the state capital participating in the Dr. T Ao Memorial NE Football Championship, visited Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy, Chimpu on Wednesday and interacted with Director of Youth Affairs DK Dinglow, Director Sports Tadar Appa, Principal SLSA Tabia Chobin, coaches and students of SLSA.

Sangay Lhaden, who hailed from Sikkim and after whom the sports academy is named, served the state as education and sports secretary. She died in a helicopter accident in 2003.

The football team was accompanied by Deputy Director, Sports & Youth Affairs Thupten Rapgyal and Sikkim Football Coach, Mayal Lepcha.

Source: Arunachal Times