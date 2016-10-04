Stand off over failure to repair market shed

BISHNUPUR, Oct 3 : An intense stand off ensued between women vendors and Bishnupur police when a large number of women gathered and tried to pull down the barricades put up around Bishnupur Lumlangtong Keithel from early morning today. The stand off ensued when the enraged women tried to storm the barricades following the failure of the authority concerned to repair the market shed which was damaged during the earthquake which hit the State in the adjoining night of January 3 and 4 this year. The women were enraged as they had already petitioned the local MLA as well as the Chairperson of Bishnupur Municipal Council to repair the market shed earlier. Since early morning the enraged womenfolk gathered and tried to pull down the barricades using clubs and whatever implement they could lay their hands on. On getting information, a large police team rushed to the market site and an intense stand off ensued between the police and the women folk.

The stand off subsided after the SDPO of Bishnupur police Rameshwor and OC B Rishikesh assured the womenfolk that they would bring the required information by 10 am today. Later DC of Bishnupur Harekrishna arrived at the scene and he assured the incensed womenfolk that within ten days the damaged market shed will either be dismantled or repaired. Along with this the fencing put up around the damaged market will be removed, assured the DC with the condition that the womenfolk do not try to enter it. President of Lumlangtong Nupi Lup, L Nganbi Devi said that they have been waiting all these months on the belief that the Government will repair the damaged market shed. However the assurance given by the local MLA and members of the Bishnupur Municipal Council has not been translated into action, she maintained Nganbi appealed through the media to the Government to repair the market shed at the earliest possible. Bishnupur Municipal Council Chairperson, L Maniyaima Singh said that the trouble caused to the womenfolk is understood but added that due to some constraints, the Government has been unable to repair the market shed.