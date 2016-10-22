State BJP unit should take up matter with Centre : Dr Nara TR Zeliang’s speech draws more flaks

IMPHAL, Oct 21: While strongly condemning the provocative speech given by Nagaland Chief Minister TR Zeliang a few days back, CPI Manipur State Council has asked BJP Manipur Pradesh to take up the matter with the Central Government.

Speaking to media persons at Irawat Bhavan here today, CPI Manipur State Council secretary Dr M Nara remarked that TR Zeliang’s statements were unbecoming of a Chief Minister.

A Chief Minister should never speak in the interest of a single community. Zeliang should not deliver any speech which would evoke sharp reactions from different quarters.

It appeared the Nagaland Chief Minister overlooked the fact that Manipur was a part of the Indian Union when he delivered his infamous speech at Yaikongpao ground.

Even though he spoke many things about Manipur, he had very little knowledge about the history of Manipur. His statements clearly indicated that he was quite ignorant, Dr Nara said.

The incumbent Nagaland Government supports the BJP-led Government at the Centre and BJP Manipur Pradesh has come out strongly against TR Zeliang’s infamous speech, said Dr Narta.

But it was not enough. BJP Manipur Pradesh should take up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. Only then one would know how sincere the BJP is about the issue, he added.

TR Zeliang’s speech had malicious intention to create misunderstanding among different communities, Dr Nara added.

Meanwhile, All India Trinamool Congress Manipur Pradesh president Kim Gangte too has condemned the Nagaland Chief Minister’s speech which openly challenged the territorial integrity of Manipur.

Speaking to media persons at their Haokip Veng, Sanjenthong office today, Kim Gangte asserted that TR Zeliang should not have made such provocative statements.

Referring to repeated assurances given by many BJP leaders that the territorial integrity of Manipur would be safeguarded, Kim Gangte questioned why the BJP Government at the Centre was silent when large tracts of Manipur’s territory were taken over by neighbouring Myanmar.

Kim Gangte also rubbished Chief Minister O Ibobi’s claim that the State’s law and order situation has improved considerably.

She announced that RK Priyobarta and N Pramo have been appointed as presidents of the party’s youth and mahila wings respectively.

Source: The Sangai Express