Story of Mr. O. – InkTober Day 11

by Jackson Meisnam

Is this condition really appropriate after just 6 shots. Now, I got it! This guy might have mixed some drugs in my drink or may be I drank empty stomach or that beautiful lady have added some flavors. Whatever or whoever it was, I’m in real trouble and I can’t even move.

(About Inktober: Every October, artists all over the world take on the InkTober drawing challenge by doing one ink drawing a day the entire month.

Jake Parker created InkTober in 2009 as a challenge to improve inking skills and develop positive drawing habits.Jackson was busy with some domestic project so couldn’t start from day 1. So he decided to join in from day 6 by drawing a story based excuse. The Story of Mr.O.)