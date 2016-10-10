Story of Mr. O. – InkTober Day 7

by Jackson Meisnam

How Mr.O, missed Day1.

1st October

Year 2016

02:43 Hours

Trikona Street, Delhi-93

Shootout with some Unknown Thugs.

They gunned down his magic pen and escaped.

(About Inktober: Every October, artists all over the world take on the InkTober drawing challenge by doing one ink drawing a day the entire month.

Jake Parker created InkTober in 2009 as a challenge to improve inking skills and develop positive drawing habits.Jackson was busy with some domestic project so couldn’t start from day 1. So he decided to join in from day 6 by drawing a story based excuse. The Story of Mr.O.)