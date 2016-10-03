Student bodies in slugfest over union election clash

Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) and All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) have negated the news reports published in some local dailies yesterday on the clash between two groups of students’ organizations during students’ union election of CC Higher Secondary School.

In a press meet held at DESAM’s head office at Keishampat this evening, president of the student’s union M Angamba alleged All Manipur Students’ Union (AMSU) of causing nuisance out of the incident.

He said that the reports on the clash were in stark contrast with the actual occurrence of the incident.

He contended that some individuals claiming to be volunteers of AMSU in civil dress joined in a confrontation between two groups of students’ organisations and assaulted students belonging to one of the groups.

According to him, the confrontation cropped up after one of the groups claimed victory in the students’ union election before its declaration.

Angamba decried the involvement of the individuals in carrying out partiality in the election.

He also said that two students of CC Higher Secondary School, namely Hengkhua Vaiphei (Class XI) and Tungkhao Tuboi (Class XII) sustained injuries in the clash and they are undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Asking the individuals involved in the skirmish to take sole responsibility arising out of it, he accused the school authority of neglecting the matter.

Prior to the clash, the students’ union had told the school principal to take up necessary measures to avoid any untoward incident that could arise out of the election, he reiterated.

Claiming that some students’ organizations have been involving in school and college elections directly and indirectly financially and by using violence means, Angamba questioned the students’ organizations on not cooperating with DESAM’s effort to create healthy atmosphere in educational institutes both in the hills and valley.

He further accused AMSU of not attending a meeting called in the past under the initiative of Imphal East and West SPs to sort out the differences between various students’ organizations.

Joseph R Hmar, president of ATSUM, who was also present at the meet condemned the incident and demanded to constitute an inquiry committee by the Education Department to investigate into the matter and ensure justice to the incident.

He went on to say that students’ organisations in the State need to work in unison to address grievances being faced by student community.

He declared that all possible help will be extended to the injured students by the organisation.