The Manipur Inner Line Permit Bill, 2016

(4). The registration authority shall, if he is satisfied that the Non-Manipuri People is a bonafide citizen of India and is visiting the State, issue a Pass to the Non-Manipuri People which shall be in his possession at all times, in such form and in such manner as may be prescribed, specifying his place of origin and the period of stay which shall not be more than six months from the date of issue:

Provided that the period of stay may be extended from time to time by the Deputy Commissioner of the concerned district:

Provided further that when a Non-Manipuri People is denied a Pass by the registration authority, he may make an application to the Deputy Commissioner concerned for redressal of his grievances and to enable such person to approach the Deputy Commissioner concerned for the purpose, a temporary pass may be issued.

Explanation– For the purposes of this section a Non-Manipuri People shall be deemed to be a citizen of India on production of his voter’s identity card issued by the Election Commission of India or a ration card issued by a competent authority or such other documents as may be prescribed.

Compulsory registration of Non-Manipuri People and report of Non- Manipuri People without Pass staying in the State.

(5). The registration authority shall maintain a register containing the passes issued to the Non-Manipuri People and shall submit monthly report of such registration to the Deputy Commissioner concerned.

(6). A Non-Manipuri People who is staying in the State before the commencement of this Act shall immediately register himself with the nearest registration authority.

4. (1) Every owner shall before he lets or leases out any property to a Non-Manipuri People satisfy himself that the Non-Manipuri People is in possession of a Pass issued under sub-section (4) of section 3 of this Act.

(2) Every owner shall maintain a register in such form as may be prescribed to record the particulars of every Non-Manipuri People to whom he lets or leases out such property, and particulars of such entries shall be submitted by the owner to the Deputy Commissioner concerned for every fortnight.

Provided that where the period of lease is more than six months, the particular of the Non-Manipuri People who leases the property shall be furnished to the Deputy Commissioner concerned within a period of fifteen days of the execution of the lease and any extension, thereafter, if any.

3) A Person who has knowledge of a Non-Manipuri People staying in the State without a pass issued under this Act shall provide such information to the Deputy Commissioner concerned. No person shall incur any liability, criminal or civil, for giving such information in good faith. Provided that if any person is aggrieved by any act done under this Act, he may make a representation of his grievance to the Secretary of the Department of Home of the State Government for redressal.

Issue of receipt to the owner

5. The Deputy Commissioner concerned shall enter the particulars of the Non-Manipuri People furnished under sub-section (2) of section 4 by the owner in a register to be maintained in such form and in such manner as may be prescribed, and shall issue a receipt thereof to the owner, in such form and in such manner as may be prescribed, to the effect that the Non-Manipuri People has been registered by the owner of the premises.

Failure to furnish information.

6. Any owner who fails to furnish the names and particulars of the Non-Manipuri people to the Deputy Commissioner concerned within the period specified in sub-section (2) of section 4 shall be punishable with fine up to a minimum of two thousand rupees but not exceeding five thousand rupees.

Person be exempted

7. The provisions of this Act shall not apply to persons employed in connection with affairs of the Union Government , the State Government Public Undertaking, and person employed by a local authority or a body established by law with the approval of the State Government , persons holding constitutional and statutory position in the Centre and the States, leaders of recognized and registered political parties of the country teachers, employees and students of educational establishments situated in the State , or such other persons as Native people /Manipuris who had returned to settle in state already or as may be determined by the State Government from time to time, and their family members. Explanation- For the purpose of this section, production of a valid identity card issued by the concerned authority of the employee or the educational establishment or such other documents as may be prescribed shall constitute sufficient documentary evidence for such employment or studentship.

Provisions to be in addition to existing Laws.

8. The provisions of this Act shall be in addition to, and not in derogation of any other laws for the time being in force.

Protection of action taken in good faith.

9. No. suit, prosecution or other legal proceedings shall lie against any officer of the State Government for anything which is in good faith done or intended to be done under this Act.

Power to make rules.

10. (1) The State Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, make rules to carry out the purposes of this Act.

(2) In particular and without prejudice to the generality of foregoing powers, such rules may provide for all or any of the following matters, namely,-(a) to establish registration centres for Non-Manipuri People under sub-section (2) of section 3(b) form and manner of issue of Pass to be issued to the Non- Manipuri People under sub-section (4) of section 3; (c) form and manner of renewal of Pass issued under this Act under sub-section (4 )of section 3; (d) form and manner of maintenance of the register under sub-section (5) of section 3, , sub-section (2) of section 4 and section 5;

( e) form and manner of issue of the receipts to be issued to the owners under section 5; and ( f) any other matter which is required to be , or may be prescribed.

(3) Every rule made under this Act shall be laid, as soon as may be after it is made, before the Manipur Legislative Assembly while it is in session , for a total period of thirty days which may be comprised in one session or in two or more successive session ,and if, before the expiry of the session immediately following the session of the successive sessions aforesaid, the House agrees in making any modification in the rule or the House agrees that the rule should not be made, the rule shall, thereafter , have effect only in such modified form or be of no effect, as the case may be, so however, that any such modification or annulment shall be without prejudice to the validity of anything previously done under that rule.

Power to remove difficulties

11. If any difficulty arises in giving effect to the provisions of this Act, the State Government may, by order , make such provisions or give such directions nor inconsistent with the provisions of this Act as may appear to it to be necessary or expedient for the removal of the difficulty: Provided that no such power shall be exercised after the expiry of a period of two years from the commencement of this Act.

