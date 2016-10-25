‘There is no alternative to people’s movement for wider social change’

A society or a nation will neither move forward nor achieve any goal if its people maintain a passive silence to the misrule and atrocities of the political class who are in the helms of power.

This was stated by Dhanabir Laishram, social activist, speaking on the 27th Foundation Day of the All Manipur Women Voluntary Association as a special invitee, held at the Manipur Press Club here today.

Pointing out that there has been continuous decay in social-political aspects of Manipur, a place which was once known as a heaven on earth, he said there is all-round deficit in governance, which has been made more complicated with the rise of the market forces implicitly dictating the lives of the common man.

Dhanabir emphasised that there is no alternative to people’s movement to bring about a meaningful social change. Taking a serious note on the rising crime and atrocities against women, he said, “The social-political struggle carried out by AMAWOVA is commendable. But it is high time women activists prepare themselves to face more challenges in the coming days while at the same time engage in serious study of the social changes that we witness everyday”.

Ch Usharani, advisor of AMAWOVA addressing the gathering also maintained that there is an alarming rise of sexual violence committed against women in recent years in Manipur. She appealed to all fraternal organisation particularly women’s voluntary bodies functioning in the state for a collective struggle against violent crimes.

Ph Deban, president of All Manipur United Club Organisation who also spoke as a special invitee said that the dedication of AMAWOVA members needs to be appreciated in spite of various shortcomings the organisation had faced in the past.

An audio disc, ‘Liklang Pareng’ theme song of the musical evening held every year on the foundation day of AMAWOVA, based on unity and brotherhood, with music by Mangangsana of Laihui, performed by Mangka and lyrics written by BS Hidang was released in the function.

The function was presided by Y Kunjarani, president of AMAWOVA, with K Sushila, Director Art & Culture department, government of Manipur as chief guest and L Memchoubi, president of Poire Leimarol Meira Paibee Apunba Manipur as the guest of honour respectively.

Sushila lamented on the ever degrading moral among youths in Manipuri society, adding that women folk, particularly mothers have a greater role to play in this regard. While Memchoubi called for a bribe free election in the ensuing Assembly election, she said that corruption is the root cause for every issue in the society which has led to social turmoil in Manipur. She urged for a mass movement for a better change.

Source: Imphal Free Press