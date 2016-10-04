Three more Dengue cases confirmed

IMPHAL, Oct 3: After one Dengue case was confirmed at Noney area of Tamenglong district, three more people were tested positive for Dengue at Thangmeiband area of Imphal West district. Health Director Dr Ibomcha told The Sangai Express that blood samples of three members of a family of Thangmeiband were tested at JNIMS today and they were found positive for Dengue. The Health Department conducted the test after a report was received from a private hospital. Apart from initiating due precautionary measures, mosquito larvae have been collected from the house of the Dengue infected family and the mosquito nets of the family have been treated with chemicals. Fogging exercise was also carried out at the radius of 100 metres around the particular house, informed the Health Director. He then appealed to all the people to use mosquito nets while sleeping.

He further appealed to keep all water containers covered and also to go for laboratory test if any one is suffering from fever. The infected people have started recovering, he added. So far, four cases of Dengue have been confirmed in the State.